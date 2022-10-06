Bonus shares: Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd or BPCL share price history may not look attractive on chart but when you look at its bonus share history, then a smart investor would understand how this PSU company has remained a money making stock for its long term investors. In last 22 years, BPCL share price has ascended from ₹13.50 to ₹311.60 apiece levels, but when we add bonus share impact during these 22 years, we come to know that one's ₹1 lakh invested 22 years ago would have turned to ₹2.77 crore today.

BPCL bonus share history

Since 2000, BPCL has given bonus shares on four occasions — December 2000, July 2012, July 2016 and July 2017. In December 2000, July 2012 and July 2016, BPCL announced bonus shares to its shareholders in 1:1 ratio means one bonus share for each paid up capital held by the shareholders. But, in July 2017, BPCL announced 1:2 bonus shares, which means one bonus share for each two equity shares held by the shareholder of the PSU company.

Bonus share impact

BPCL shares were available at ₹13.50 apiece levels in May 2000. If an investor had invested ₹1 lakh in BPCL shares, it would have got 7,407 BPCL shares. After 1:1 bonus issue in December 2000, the total number of shares would have doubled to 14,814. This would have further doubled to 29,628 after 1:1 bonus share issuance in July 2012. After 1:1 bonus share issue in July 2016, one's BPCL shareholding would have further doubled to 59,256. In July 2017, BPCL gave bonus shares in 1:2 ratio. Thus one's shareholding would have jumped to 88,884.

₹ 1 lakh turns to ₹ 2.77 crore

BPCL share price today is quoting ₹311.60 apiece. Hence, if an investor had invested ₹1 lakh in BPCL shares 22 years ago buying one stock at ₹13.50 apiece levels, one's total BPCL shares today in its demat account would have grown to 88,884. Hence, absolute value of ₹1 lakh invested 22 years ago would have been around ₹2.77 crore, provided the investor had remained invested in the stock throughout the period mentioned above.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.