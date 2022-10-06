Bonus shares 4 times: PSU stock turns ₹1 lakh to ₹2.77 crore in 22 years1 min read . Updated: 06 Oct 2022, 07:53 AM IST
- Since 2000, this PSU has given bonus shares on four occasions — December 2000, July 2012, July 2016 and July 2017
Listen to this article
Bonus shares: Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd or BPCL share price history may not look attractive on chart but when you look at its bonus share history, then a smart investor would understand how this PSU company has remained a money making stock for its long term investors. In last 22 years, BPCL share price has ascended from ₹13.50 to ₹311.60 apiece levels, but when we add bonus share impact during these 22 years, we come to know that one's ₹1 lakh invested 22 years ago would have turned to ₹2.77 crore today.