Bonus shares 4 times: PSU stock turns 1 lakh to 2.77 crore in 22 years

Bonus share impact

BPCL shares were available at ₹13.50 apiece levels in May 2000. If an investor had invested ₹1 lakh in BPCL shares, it would have got 7,407 BPCL shares. After 1:1 bonus issue in December 2000, the total number of shares would have doubled to 14,814. This would have further doubled to 29,628 after 1:1 bonus share issuance in July 2012. After 1:1 bonus share issue in July 2016, one's BPCL shareholding would have further doubled to 59,256. In July 2017, BPCL gave bonus shares in 1:2 ratio. Thus one's shareholding would have jumped to 88,884.