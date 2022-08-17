Bonus shares alert: Auto component company to consider bonus issue2 min read . Updated: 17 Aug 2022, 09:28 AM IST
- Bonus shares will be considered in company's finance committee meeting of the board of directors is scheduled on 19th August 2022
Board of directors of Bharat Gears Ltd is going to consider and announce bonus shares in its upcoming meeting of the finance committee. The finance committee meeting of the board of directors is scheduled on 19th August 2022. The auto component company informed Indian bourses about bonus share issuance via exchange filing.