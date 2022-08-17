Bonus shares alert: Auto component company to consider bonus issue

Beneficiaries of the bonus shares must note that they will have to pay income tax on bonus shares. As per the income tax rule, if the bonus shares are issued before 31st January 2018, then cost price of the bonus share will be considered close price of the stock on 31st January 2018. However, inn case of bonus share issuance after 31st January 2018, cost price of the stock will be considered zero. On sale of bonus shares, net income of the shareholder will be calculated after deduction of the cost price from the selling price. In case of bonus shares being hold for less than one year, flat 15 per cent tax will be levied whereas in case of holding bonus shares for more than one year, 10 per cent tax will be levied on the income above ₹1 lakh income.