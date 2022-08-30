Multibagger stock: On account of bonus share trigger, chemical stock Pondy Oxides and Chemicals has been in uptrend for near one week. The chemical stock, which one of the multibagger stocks in 2022 has surged around 25 per cent in last 5 sessions after rising from ₹736 to ₹924 apiece levels. This BSE listed multibagger chemical stock is close to its life-time high of ₹929.55 per share.

The small-cap stock with a market cap of near ₹534 crore has announced bonus shares in the ratio of 1:1 and the stock traded ex-bonus on 28th August 2022 as the board of directors of the company had fixed bonus shares record date on 29th August 2022. The company has announced bonus shares after a gap of near 15 years as the small-cap stock had traded ex-bonus in January 2007. In January 2007, Pondy Oxides and Chemicals Ltd has announced bonus shares in 1:10 ratio.

Pondy Oxides share price history

The multibagger stock has given stellar return to its shareholders in last few months as the stock has doubled its shareholders money in year-to-date (YTD) time. In last six months, this multibagger stock of 2022 has gone up from ₹555 to ₹924 apiece levels, delivering more than 65 per cent return to its shareholders in this period. In last one year, this multibagger small-cap stock has delivered 120 per cent return to tis shareholders.

Pondy Oxides bonus iissue

The small-cap company had informed Indian stock market exchanges about the bonus share issue citing, "Pursuant to the provisions of Regulation 30 read with Schedule III of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we would like to inform you that the Board of Directors in their meeting held on 10lh August 2022 has recommended for the issuance of Bonus Shares of the Company subject to the approval of Shareholders in the ratio of I: I i.e. I (One) new Bonus Equity Share of Rs. 101- each to be issued for every I (One) existing Equity Shares of Rs. 101- each held by the Shareholders on the cut-off date i.e. 141h September 2022 ."