Bonus shares alert: Multibagger chemical stock rises 25% in one week2 min read . Updated: 30 Aug 2022, 10:17 AM IST
- Multibagger stock had announced 1:1 bonus share issue to its shareholders and fixed record date on 29th August 2022
Multibagger stock: On account of bonus share trigger, chemical stock Pondy Oxides and Chemicals has been in uptrend for near one week. The chemical stock, which one of the multibagger stocks in 2022 has surged around 25 per cent in last 5 sessions after rising from ₹736 to ₹924 apiece levels. This BSE listed multibagger chemical stock is close to its life-time high of ₹929.55 per share.