Bonus shares alert: Multibagger chemical stock rises 25% in one week

Pondy Oxides bonus iissue

The small-cap company had informed Indian stock market exchanges about the bonus share issue citing, "Pursuant to the provisions of Regulation 30 read with Schedule III of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we would like to inform you that the Board of Directors in their meeting held on 10lh August 2022 has recommended for the issuance of Bonus Shares of the Company subject to the approval of Shareholders in the ratio of I: I i.e. I (One) new Bonus Equity Share of Rs. 101- each to be issued for every I (One) existing Equity Shares of Rs. 101- each held by the Shareholders on the cut-off date i.e. 141h September 2022 ."