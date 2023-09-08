Bonus shares: BSE listed small-cap stock Sunrise Efficient Marketing to trade ex-bonus today. Details here2 min read 08 Sep 2023, 09:38 AM IST
BSE listed stock has declared bonus shares in 1:1 ratio, which means one bonus share for each share held by the shareholder on record date
Bonus shares 2023: Sunrise Efficient Marketing Ltd shares are in news today as the small-cap company has declared bonus shares in 1:1 ratio and bonus record date has been fixed on 8th September 2023 i.e. today. Hence, the BSE listed stock will be in focus as the stock is going to trade ex-bonus today. The company board had earlier informed Indian stock market bourse about issuance of one bonus share to its eligible shareholders for every one share they held on record date.
