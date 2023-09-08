Bonus shares 2023: Sunrise Efficient Marketing Ltd shares are in news today as the small-cap company has declared bonus shares in 1:1 ratio and bonus record date has been fixed on 8th September 2023 i.e. today. Hence, the BSE listed stock will be in focus as the stock is going to trade ex-bonus today. The company board had earlier informed Indian stock market bourse about issuance of one bonus share to its eligible shareholders for every one share they held on record date. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Bonus shares details Informing BSE about bonus shares, the small-cap company said, "The consent of the members of the Company be and are hereby accorded to capitalize a sum of Rs. 5 crore only (Rupee Five Crore Only) out of free reserve and surplus, for the purpose of issuance of bonus shares of 50,00,000 equity shares of Rs. 10/- (Rupees Ten Only) each, credited as fully paid-up equity shares to the holders of existing equity share(s) of the Company whose names appear in the Register of Members maintained by the Company and the List of Beneficial Owners as received from the National Securities Depository Limited (NSDL) and Central Depository Services (India) Limited (CDSL) on the Record Date as fixed by the Board for the purpose, in the proportion of 1 (one) Bonus equity share of Rs. 10/- each for every (1) one existing equity share of Rs. 10/- each held by the Members/Beneficial Owners and that the Bonus Shares so distributed shall, for all purposes, rank pari passu with the existing equity shares and shall be treated as increase in the paid up share capital of the Company."

Bonus shares record date "We wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the company have fixed Friday, September 08, 2023 as the record date for the purpose of determining the eligibility of members for allotment of bonus equity shares in the proportion of 1:1, i.e. 1 (One) bonus equity share of Rs. 10/- each for every existing 1 (One) equity shares of Rs. 10/- each, subject to the approval of shareholders of the company at AGM to be held on Friday, 01st September, 2023," the small-cap company said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The small-cap company ended with a market cap of ₹53 crore and its trade volume on Thursday was 82,500. Its 52-week high is ₹155 apiece and 52-week low of ₹54.50 per equity share.

