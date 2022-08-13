Bonus shares credited to your demat account. Income tax rules on sale

Explaining the FIFO calculation in bonus share sales, Balwant Jain said, "If a person has bought 50 shares of a company and later he gets 25 bonus shares then net shareholding of the stock will become 75 (50+25). But, when the shareholder goes for profit-booking and sells company shares then initially bought shares will be considered sold out first and bonus shares will be considered sold out later. So, if the shareholder sells, 60 shares, then his initial 50 bought shares will be considered sold first and only 10 bonus shares will be considered sold. He would continue to hold 15 bonus shares (25-10)."

