Bonus shares effect: Navratna stock turns 1 lakh into 2 crore in 23 years

Bonus shares effect: A long-term share investor not just enjoys benefit of appreciation in stock price but from other rewards that a listed company announces over the time from its capital reserves. Dividends, bonus shares, buyback of shares, rights issues, etc. are some of the major benefits that a long term stock investor enjoys over the short term investors. These rewards goes on to multiply one's return many-folds. Those who want to know how these long-term rewards impact one's investment, one needs to look at Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd or BPCL share price history.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}