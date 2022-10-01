Bonus shares in October 2022: After the arrival of October month, we have finished half of the financial year 2022-23 and now we have ushered into the Q3FY23. However, this month would be the beginning of result seasons as well because after the end of Q2FY23, listed companies are expected to make its quarterly numbers public. So, stock investors are expected to remain vigilant about the company results as good results lead to announcement of dividend, bonus shares, etc. However, some companies have already announced reward for their long term investors from their reserves.

Here we list out 5 companies that are going to issue bonus shares this month:

1] Jonjua Overseas: BSE listed small-cap stock has fixed 3rd October 2022 as record date for bonus share issue and the stock will trade ex-bonus on the same date i.e. 3rd October 2022. The BSE listed company with a market cap of ₹6 crore has already announced bonus shares in 4:23 ratio that means 4 bonus share for each 23 stocks held by its shareholders.

2] Yug Decor: As per the information available on BSE website, the BSE listed small-cap stock is going to trade ex-bonus on 3rd October 2022. The company has revised its record date to 3rd October 2022. As per the information available on BSE website, "Company has revised the 'Record Date' i.e., Monday, October 3, 2022 (instead of Friday, September 30, 2022) to determine eligible shareholders entitled to receive Bonus shares as approved in the 19th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company held on September 20, 2022." The company has declared bonus shares in the ratio of 1:2 i.e. one bonus shares for each two stocks held by its shareholders.

3] Asian Hotels (East): The small-cap stock with a market cap of ₹397 crore is going to trade ex-bonus on 6th October 2022. The board of directors of the company has fixed 7th October 2022 as record date for issuance of bonus shares in the ratio of 1:2.

As per the information available on BSE website, "The Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting of even date has inter-alia, fixed the Record Date as Friday, 7th October, 2022 for determining the names of the equity shareholders of the Company who shall be entitled to be allotted: a) bonus equity shares of the Company in the ratio 1:2 i.e. one fully paid up bonus equity share for every two equity shares held in the Company (as of the Record Date)."

4] Ruchira Papers: Small-cap stock is going to trade ex-bonus on 7th October 2022 as board of directors of the company has fixed 10th October 2022 as record date for issuance of bonus shares. The paper company has already declared bonus shares in the ratio of 1:10 that means one bonus share for every 10 shares held by the shareholders.

5] Kaarya Facilities and Services: The company has fixed Wednesday, October 12, 2022 as the record date for the purpose of ascertaining the eligibility of shareholders for issuance of bonus shares in the ratio of 1:1 i.e. 1 (One) bonus equity shares of ₹10.00 each fully paid-up for every 1 (One) existing equity shares of INR 10.00 each fully paid-up (i.e. in the ration of 1:1) held by shareholders.