Bonus shares in October 2022: These 5 stocks to trade ex-bonus next week3 min read . Updated: 08 Oct 2022, 12:00 PM IST
- Bonus shares in October 2022: Out of these 5 stocks, three will trade ex-bonus on Wednesday next week
Bonus shares in October 2022: Shares of Ruchira Papers, Shivalik Bimetal Controls, Kaarya Facilities and Services, SecMark Consultancy and Gretex Corporate Services are going to trade ex-bonus next week. Ruchira Papers shares are going to trade ex-bonus on 10th October 2022, Shivalik Bimetal Controls Ltd is going to trade ex-bonus shares on 12th October 2022 whereas Kaarya Facilities and Services stock and SecMark Consultancy will also trade ex-bonus shares on 12th October 2022. So, three stocks are going to trade ex-bonus stock next week on Wednesday. Gretex Corporate Services stocks will trade ex-bonus shares on 13th October 2022.