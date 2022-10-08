Bonus shares in October 2022: Shares of Ruchira Papers, Shivalik Bimetal Controls, Kaarya Facilities and Services, SecMark Consultancy and Gretex Corporate Services are going to trade ex-bonus next week. Ruchira Papers shares are going to trade ex-bonus on 10th October 2022, Shivalik Bimetal Controls Ltd is going to trade ex-bonus shares on 12th October 2022 whereas Kaarya Facilities and Services stock and SecMark Consultancy will also trade ex-bonus shares on 12th October 2022. So, three stocks are going to trade ex-bonus stock next week on Wednesday. Gretex Corporate Services stocks will trade ex-bonus shares on 13th October 2022.

Here we list out full details in regard to these bonus shares:

1] Ruchira Papers: The board of directors of this small-cap stock has fixed record date for bonus shares on 11th October 2022 and they have already approved and declared bonus shares in 1:10 ratio that means one bonus share for every 10 shares of the company held by the shareholder on record date. Bonus shares will be issued on ex-date basis. Therefore, the small-cap stock will trade ex-bonus on 10th October 2022 i.e. on Monday next week.

2] Shivalik Bimetal Controls: Board of directors of this metal company has fixed 13th October 2022 as record date for issuance of bonus shares. The bonus shares will be issued on ex-date basis this means the stock will trade ex-bonus on 12th October 2022. The company board has also declared bonus shares in the ratio of 1:2 that means a shareholder will be awarded one bonus shares free of cost for holding 2 equity paid up capital of the company on record date.

3] Kaarya Facilities and Services: This BSE listed company has fixed 13th October 2022 as record date for issuance of bonus shares on ex-date basis, which means that the BSE listed stock is going to trade ex-bonus stock on 12th October 2022 i.e. on Wednesday next week. The board of directors of the company has already approved and declared bonus share issue in 1:1 ratio that means one bonus share for each equity paid up capital held by the shareholder in bonus shares record date.

4] SecMark Consultancy: This small-cap stock is also among the three stocks that are going to trade ex-bonus on Wednesday next week. The board of directors of this BSE listed stock has fixed 13th October 2022 as record date for issuance of bonus shares on ex-date basis. The company board has also recommended and declared bonus shares in the ratio of 3:2, which means three bonus shares for every two equity shares held by the shareholder on record date for bonus shares.

5] Gretex Corporate Services: This BSE listed small-cap stock has announced bonus shares in the ratio of 88:1, which means 8 bonus shares for each paid up capital held by the shareholder. The board of directors of the company has fixed 14th October 2022 as record date for bonus share issue on ex-date basis that means the stock will trade ex-bonus on 13th October 2022 i.e. on Thursday next week.