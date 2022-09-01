Bonus shares in September 2022: These 5 stocks to trade ex-bonus this month2 min read . Updated: 01 Sep 2022, 10:08 AM IST
- Bonus shares in September 2022: This is the 4th time when GAIL (India) has announced bonus shares in last 14 years
Listen to this article
Bonus shares in September 2022: Other than stock price appreciation, a positional long term investor earns from various other sources like, bonus share issue, dividend payment. buyback of shares, etc. Though, all these means of announcements being done by the listed companies are aimed at sharing income with the shareholders. So, a long term stock market investor eagerly waits for the quarterly results of the companies whose shares are in its stock portfolio.