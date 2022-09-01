Bonus shares in September 2022: Other than stock price appreciation, a positional long term investor earns from various other sources like, bonus share issue, dividend payment. buyback of shares, etc. Though, all these means of announcements being done by the listed companies are aimed at sharing income with the shareholders. So, a long term stock market investor eagerly waits for the quarterly results of the companies whose shares are in its stock portfolio.

Here we list out 5 stocks that are going to issue bonus shares in September 2022:

1] GAIL (India) Ltd: The board of directors of this Maharatna company has approved and declared 1:2 bonus shares for its shareholders. The state-owned company's board has fixed 7th September 2022 as record date for bonus share issue that means the stock will trade ex-bonus on 6th September 2022. Earlier, GAIL issued bonus shares in July 2019, March 2018, March 2017 and October 2008. It issues bonus shares in the ratio of 1:1. 1:3, 1:3 and 1:2 in July 2019, March 2018, March 2017 and October 2008 respectively.

2] Jyoti Resins and Adhesives: The board of directors of this small-cap company has approved and declared 2:1 bonus shares for its shareholders. The small-cap company has fixed 9th September 2022 as record date for bonus share issuance. As per the details available on BSE, this is the maiden occasion when when this small-cap company has announced bonus shares. The company board has declared 2 bonus shares for each shares held by the shareholders.

3] Ruby Mills: The company board has announced 1:1 bonus shares for its shareholders and the board of directors has fixed 23rd September 2022 as record date for issuance of bonus shares. This means, the small-cap stock will trade ex-bonus on 22nd September 2022. As per the information available on BSE website, the company has announced bonus shares earlier also. It traded ex-bonus stock earlier on 21st October 2015. In 2015 too, it has declared 1:1 bonus shares.

4] Ram Ratna Wires: The board of directors of the company has declared 1:1 bonus shares and it has fixed 29th September 2022 as record date for bonus share issue. This means the stock will trade ex-bonus on 28th September 2022. As per the information available on BSE website, this is the first occasion when the company has announced bonus shares.

5] Pondy Oxides and Chemicals: The board of directors of the chemical company has approved and declared 1:1 bonus shares and it has fixed 29th September 2022 as record date for bonus share issue. This means the stock will trade ex-bonus on 28th September 2022. The company has announced bonus shares after a gap of more than 15 years. Earlier, it had issued bonus shares in 1:10 bonus shares in January 2007.

A listed company issued bonus shares from its profits or reserves, which means there is no cash payment as in the case of dividend payments.