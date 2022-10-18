Bonus shares issue in 1:1 ratio announced by this company. Details here2 min read . Updated: 18 Oct 2022, 09:38 AM IST
- Bonus shares are fully paid additional shares issued by a company to its existing shareholders
Maharashtra Seamless on Monday informed that its board in its meeting held has recommended the issue of bonus equity shares of the company in the ratio of 1:1, subject to shareholders' approval. Shares of Maharashtra Seamless were trading nearly 2% lower at ₹860 apiece on the BSE in Tuesday's opening deals.