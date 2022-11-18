Multibagger metal stock announces bonus shares issue in 1:4 ratio2 min read . Updated: 18 Nov 2022, 02:07 PM IST
- The company said that bonus shares will be issued out of credit of the share premium account
Rama Steel Tubes on Friday announced that its board in its meeting has approved the bonus issue of the equity shares of the company and will issue four shares for every 1 share held. Shares of Rama Steel Tubes slipped from higher and were trading 0.5% lower at ₹174 apiece on the BSE in afternoon deals.