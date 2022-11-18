Multibagger metal stock announces bonus shares issue in 1:4 ratio

"This is to inform that the Board at its meeting held today i.e., 18th November, 2022, has inter-alia, considered and approved the following items subject to shareholder's approval: Issue of 4 (Four) bonus equity shares for every 1 (one) fully paid-up equity share. lncrease in Authorised Share Capital from INR 11",50,00,000 (Eleven Crore Fifty Lakh) to ₹55,00,00,000 (Fifty-Five Crore). Alteration in Capital Clause of Memorandum of Association," the company informed in an exchange filing.