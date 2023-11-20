Bonus shares: Olatech Solutions shares to trade ex-bonus today. Details here
Olatech Solutions bonus shares: The board of directors of the compnay has fixed record date for issuance of bonus shares on 20th November 2023
Bonus shares 2023: Shares of Olatech Solutions Ltd will be in focus today as the stock is trading ex-dividend today. The board of directors of Olatech Solutions Ltd has fixed 20th November 2023 as record date for issuance of bonus shares in 17:20 ratio. This means, 17 shares of the company will be rewarded as bonus shares to eligible shareholders for every 20 shareholding.
