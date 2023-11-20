Bonus shares: Olatech Solutions shares to trade ex-bonus today. Details here

Bonus shares 2023: Shares of Olatech Solutions Ltd will be in focus today as the stock is trading ex-dividend today. The board of directors of Olatech Solutions Ltd has fixed 20th November 2023 as record date for issuance of bonus shares in 17:20 ratio. This means, 17 shares of the company will be rewarded as bonus shares to eligible shareholders for every 20 shareholding. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

To become eligible for bonus shares, a shareholder needs to hold the company stock on bonus shares record date i.e. today after close of Olatech Solutions sharestrade session. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Olatech Solutions bonus share record date Olatech Solutions Ltd informed Indian stock market bourses about issuance of bonus shares citing, "The Board of Directors of the Company have approved and fixed 20th November, 2023 as the Record Date for the purpose deciding the Members who shall be eligible to the allotment of the Bonus Shares as per ratio mentioned above by capitalization of such as may be required, from the Securities Premium Account, Free Reserves or any other permitted reserves/ surplus of the Company for the purpose of issue of Bonus Shares of Rs. 10/- (Rupees Ten Only) each, credited as fully paid-up to the holders of the Equity Shares of the Company, whose names appear on the Register of Members on the Record Date of 20th November, 2023."

"Please note that the Members of the Company have approved the issue of Bonus Shares in the proportion of 17 (Seventeen) Bonus Equity Share of Rs. 10/- (Rupees Ten Only) each, for every 20 (Twenty) fully paid-up Equity Shares of Rs. 10/- (Rupees Ten Only) each, existing Equity Share held by the Members and that the Bonus Shares so distributed shall, for all purpose, be treated as an increase in the paid-up capital of the Company," Olatech Solutionns added.

