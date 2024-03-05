Bonus shares, stock split: Capri Global Capital shares to trade ex-split and ex-bonus in stock market today
Bonus shares, stock split: Capri Global Capital has declared a stock split in the ratio of 1: 2 that means from one ₹2 equity share into two equity shares of ₹1 each, and a bonus issue in the ratio of 1:1
Bonus shares, stock split: Shares of Capri Global Capital Limited, a diversified non-banking financial company, will be in focus when the stock market opens on Tuesday (March 05).
