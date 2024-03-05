Bonus shares, stock split: Capri Global Capital has declared a stock split in the ratio of 1: 2 that means from one ₹ 2 equity share into two equity shares of ₹ 1 each, and a bonus issue in the ratio of 1:1

Bonus shares, stock split: Shares of Capri Global Capital Limited, a diversified non-banking financial company, will be in focus when the stock market opens on Tuesday (March 05). {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Board of Directors of the company has declared a stock split and a bonus issue for the eligible shareholders.

The company has declared a stock split in the ratio of 1: 2 that means from one ₹2 per equity share into two equity shares of ₹1 each, and a bonus issue in the ratio of 1:1. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The record date to ascertain the eligibility of shareholders for the stock split and the bonus issue has been fixed on March 05.

In a stock exchange filing, Capri Global Capital Limited said: “The Board of directors at its meeting held on January 27 has approved sub-division of one equity share of the face value of Rs. 2 each fully paid-up into two equity shares of the face value of Re. 1 each fully paid-up."

“Company board also approved 1:1 bonus issue i.e one new fully paid-up bonus equity share of face value of Re.1 each for every one fully paid-up equity share of face value of Re.1," the filing said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Shares of Capri Global Capital Limited will trade ex-split and ex-bonus on Tuesday.

The company board also approved issuance of non-convertible debentures (NCDs) through public issue/private placement for an amount up to ₹500 crore in tranches, said the filing.

For the Q3 FY24, the company had reported net profit of ₹68 crore, up 81.7 per cent Y-o-Y from the net profit of ₹37.4 crore in Q3 FY23. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Its asset under management (AUM) rose 54.4 per cent to ₹13,362.1 crore in Q3 FY24 from ₹8,654.5 crore in Q3 FY23.

Capri Global Capital Limited is a diversified NBFC with a presence across diverse and high growth segments such as MSME, affordable housing, construction finance segments, and car loan distribution.

Here’s your comprehensive 3-minute summary of all the things Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in her Budget speech: Click to download!