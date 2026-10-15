Bonus shares, stock split, dividend: Last day to buy as these shares trade ex-date today | Do you own?

Bonus Shares | Stock Split | Dividend Stocks | Stock market today: Despite renewed fear of the US inflation and weak global cues from the Asian markets, the key benchmark indices of the Indian stock market have opened higher during the Opening Bell on Thursday. The BSE Sensex is trading green with more than 350 points gain, the Nifty 50 index is up by over 100 points, whereas the Bank Nifty index is up by over 125 points early morning gains. While intraday traders would be busy finding value picks, which can give some upside in the intraday trade or in the next few sessions, some investors looking beyond the income from the stock rise, are expected to remain vigilant about the corporate action and their ex-dates. For such investors, shares of Anand Rathi Wealth, Samor Reality and OneClock Logistics are worth looking at. Anand Rathi Wealth shares are trading ex-date for ₹4 per share dividend. Shares of Samor Reality trade ex-date for the 10:2 stock split. OneClick Logistics shares are trading ex-date for the 1:2 bonus shares.

Dividend, bonus shares, stock split eligibility criteria Speaking on the eligibility criteria for becoming an eligible shareholder for these corpoatge rewards, Mahesh M Ojha, VP — Research and Business Development at KC Securities, said, “To become eligible for bonus shares, stock split and dividends, one needs to have the company stock(s) in one's demat account after the end of session on the record date. In the wake of ‘T+0’, ‘T+1’, etc. rules one needs to buy the stock on the ex-date of the record date announced. This ensures credit of the stock in one's demat after the end of session on the record date and makes a shareholder eligible for the corporat reward.”

Anand Rathi Wealth dividend record date Anand Rathi Wealth declred ₹4 per share interim dividend last week while announcing the Q2 results 2026. The financial company also fixed dividend record date on 15 October 2026.

Anand Rathi Wealth made an announcement about the ₹4 per share dividend and record date in an exchange filing, saying, “We wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on Friday, 09th October, 2026, has approved/taken on record the following matters: ..... Declared the Interim dividend of Rs. 4.00 per Equity Share (80% of face value of Rs. 5/- each) for the financial year 2026-27. The Dividend payment thereof shall be credited/dispatched within 30 days from the date of declaration as per applicable provisions of Companies Act, 2013, to such shareholders as on Record Date i.e. 15th October, 2026.”

Samor Reality stock split record date At the beginning of this month, Samor Reality declared stock split move saying, ""We refer to our intimation dated September 05, 2026, regarding the sub-division/split of the existing equity shares of the Company. In this regard, we wish to inform you that, pursuant to Regulation 42 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the Company has fixed Thursday, October 15, 2026, as the Record Date for determining the eligibility of equity shareholders entitled to the subdivision/stock split of the Company's equity shares."

The company also made it clear that each equity share having a face value of ₹10/- (Rupees Ten only) each fully paid-up shall be subdivided/split into 5 (Five) equity shares each fully paid up having a face value of X 2 (Rupees Two each) ranking pari passu in all respects as approved by the Shareholders at their meeting held on September 30, 2026.

OneClick Logistics bonus shares record date In the first fortnight of September 2026, OneClick Logistics bonus shares record date was declared. The company made the announcement in an exchange filing, saying, “The Board of Directors of the Company has fixed Thursday, October 15, 2026 as the Record Date for issuance of bonus equity shares in the proportion of 1:2 i.e. (1) (one) equity bonus share for every (2) (two) existing fully paid up equity shares held by the members of the Company, subject to statutory and regulatory approvals as applicable and approval of the shareholders vide Postal Ballot.”