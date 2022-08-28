Bonus shares in September 2022: An stock investor not just earns from appreciation in the share he or she has in its portfolio. There are some other avenues for revenue to a stock investor that comes through dividend, share buyback and bonus shares that a listed company announced from time to time. So, a long term investor has a chance to get benefit of these other sources of earnings.

As August month is about to end, here we list out 5 stocks that is going to trade ex-bonus in September 2022:

1] Pondy Oxides: This chemical stock will trade ex-bonus on 28th September 2022. The board of directors of this chemical company has approved 1:1 bonus shares for its shareholders and the company board has fixed 29th August 2022 as record date for bonus share issue. This chemical stock has delivered 70 per cent return to its shareholders and hence it is tipped as one of the potential multibagger stocks in India in 2022.

2] Ram Ratna Wires: Shares of this company are one of the multibagger stocks that Indian stock market has produced in last one year. This BSE and NSE listed stock is going to trade ex-bonus on 28th September 2022 as the board of directors of the company has fixed 29th September 2022 as record date for bonus share issue. The board of directors of the company has already approved bonus shares for shareholders of the company in 1:1 ratio. It is one of the dividend paying stocks in 2022 as the company has already announced and given final dividend of ₹5 per equity share in the financial year 2021-22.

3] Ruby Mills: Shares of this small-cap stock is going to trade ex-bonus on 22nd September 2022 as the board of directors of the company has fixed 23rd September 2022 as record date for bonus share issue. The company board has announced bonus shares in 1:1 ratio for its shareholders. Ruby Mills shares are one of the dividend paying stocks in India as it has already announced and given interim dividend of ₹0.75 and final dividend of ₹3 per equity share in financial year 2021-22. Ruby Mills shares are one of the multibagger stocks in 2022 as the small-cap stock has delivered 115 per cent return in 2022.

4] Jyoti Resins: This small-cap stock is going to trade ex-bonus on 8th September 2022 as the board of directors of this company has fixed 9th September 2022 as record date for bonus share issue. The company board has also approved issuance of bonus shares in 2:1 ratio. Jyoti Resins Ltd is one of the dividend paying stocks in India as it has given interim dividend of ₹7.50 per equity share in the financial year 2022-23. It had given final dividend of ₹3.00 and 2.50 per equity share in September 2021 and September 2020 as well. It is one of the multibagger stocks in India as it has surged more than 200 per cent in year-to-date (YTD) time.

5] GAIL: Shares of this state-owned company is going to trade ex-bonus on 6th September 2022 as board of directors of the company has fixed 7th September 2022 as record date for bonus share issue. The company board has announced bonus share in the ratio of 1:2 for its shareholders. The PSU stock is one of the dividend paying stocks in India as it has given final dividend of ₹1 per equity share in the financial year 2021-22, which was in addition to the interim dividends of ₹5 per equity share and ₹4 per equity share in the financial year 2021-22. It also trade ex-buyback share on 21st April 2022.