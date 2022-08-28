Bonus shares: These 5 stocks to trade ex-bonus next month. Details here

4] Jyoti Resins: This small-cap stock is going to trade ex-bonus on 8th September 2022 as the board of directors of this company has fixed 9th September 2022 as record date for bonus share issue. The company board has also approved issuance of bonus shares in 2:1 ratio. Jyoti Resins Ltd is one of the dividend paying stocks in India as it has given interim dividend of ₹7.50 per equity share in the financial year 2022-23. It had given final dividend of ₹3.00 and 2.50 per equity share in September 2021 and September 2020 as well. It is one of the multibagger stocks in India as it has surged more than 200 per cent in year-to-date (YTD) time.

