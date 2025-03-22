Bonus shares: Here are three stocks to trade ex-bonus next week. These include Beta Drugs Ltd, Dhanalaxmi Roto Spinners Ltd, and KBC Global

Bonus Issue details 1.Beta Drugs Ltd bonus details- Beta Drugs, on 19 March had intimated the National Stock Exchange (NSE) about the forthcoming Board Meeting to be held. As per the intimation on the exchanges, the Small and Medium Enterprise (SME) company Beta Pharma a meeting of the Board of Directors has been scheduled to be held on Thursday, 27 th day of March, 2025 to transact the business of considering and approving the allotment of 4,80,693 fully paid-up equity shares of the Company of face value of ₹10 each, under the Bonus Issue

2. Dhanalaxmi Roto Spinners bonus details - The company on the had informed the exchanges about the receipt of the approval of the issue of the bonus issue by shareholders at the Extra Ordinary General Meeting held on 11 March, 2025 . The company also had informed about the receipt of In-principal approval from BSE Limited for issue and proposed allotment of 39,00,300 Bonus Equity Shares of Rs. 10/- each in the ratio of 1(one) new equity share for every (1) existing equity share held in the Company.

Company has fixed the “Record Date” as Wednesday, 26!" March, 2025 (T- Day) for the purpose of ascertaining the eligibility of shareholders entitled for allotment of Bonus Equity Shares.

3.KBC Global Ltd- the Company has fixed the ‘Record Date’ as Friday, March 28,2025 to determine eligible shareholders entitled to receive the Bonus Shares.

KBC Global has Recommended issuance of fully paid up Bonus Share in the ratio of 1:1 i. e. 1(One) Equity Share for every 1 (One) fully paid up Equity Shares of Rs. 1/- each subject to approval of the shareholders of the Company.