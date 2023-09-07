Bonus stock: Multibagger stock JTL Industries in focus as share trades ex-bonus today1 min read 07 Sep 2023, 08:48 AM IST
JTL Industries' record date for bonus issue is today. This means that only those shareholders will be eligible to receive bonus shares, whose names are registered in the company’s books as of today’s closing.
Bonus shares 2023: JTL Industries shares will be on investors’ radar on Thursday as the stock will trade ex-bonus today. JTL Industries share price has jumped over 114% in the last one year period, doubling investors’ money.
