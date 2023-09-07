comScore
Active Stocks
Wed Sep 06 2023 15:58:29
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 129.5 -1.67%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 231.9 -1.15%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,596.55 1.36%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 570.45 -0.43%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 254.45 0.06%
Business News/ Markets / Stock Markets/  Bonus stock: Multibagger stock JTL Industries in focus as share trades ex-bonus today
Back

Bonus stock: Multibagger stock JTL Industries in focus as share trades ex-bonus today

 1 min read 07 Sep 2023, 08:48 AM IST Livemint

JTL Industries' record date for bonus issue is today. This means that only those shareholders will be eligible to receive bonus shares, whose names are registered in the company’s books as of today’s closing.

The board of directors of JTL Industries had earlier declared bonus shares in 1:1 ratio and the fixed record date for issuance of bonus shares on September 7.Premium
The board of directors of JTL Industries had earlier declared bonus shares in 1:1 ratio and the fixed record date for issuance of bonus shares on September 7.

Bonus shares 2023: JTL Industries shares will be on investors’ radar on Thursday as the stock will trade ex-bonus today. JTL Industries share price has jumped over 114% in the last one year period, doubling investors’ money.

The board of directors of JTL Industries had earlier declared bonus shares in 1:1 ratio and the fixed record date for issuance of bonus shares on September 7.

JTL Industries bonus shares 2023 record date today

Last month, the company informed Indian stock market bourses about the bonus share record date. The company said it fixed Thursday, the 7th day of September, 2023 as the Record Date for the purpose of ascertaining the eligibility of shareholders for issuance of bonus shares in the ratio of 1:1 i.e. one new bonus equity share of 2 each for every one existing equity share.

The record day in the stock market is the day on which shareholders are eligible to receive dividend or bonus shares. The shareholders whose names appear in the company’s record on the record date are eligible to receive the corporate benefits such as dividend and bonus.

Meanwhile, ex-dividend date is the day on which a stock trades without the benefit of the next scheduled corporate action, such as dividend payment or bonus issue.

In case of JTL Industries shares, the record date for bonus issue is today. This means that only those shareholders will be eligible to receive bonus shares, whose names are registered in the company’s books as of today’s closing. 

Read here: Multibagger stock declares record date for 1:1 bonus shares after 2500% rally in three years. Do you own?

JTL Industries bonus shares 2023

JTL Industries bonus issue is fixed in the ratio of 1:1. This means that the company will issue one equity share of face value 2 each for every one share held by the shareholders as on record date.

On July 29, the board of directors of JTL Industries had approved bonus issue along with the June quarter earnings.

The steel pipe manufacturing company reported total income of 505.57 crore during the first quarter of FY24 as compared to 370.33 crore during the same quarter last fiscal. The small-cap company posted net profit of 25.37 crore in the quarter ended June 2023 against a net profit of 12.07 crore, YoY.

Catch Live Market Updates here

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Updated: 07 Sep 2023, 08:48 AM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story
Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App