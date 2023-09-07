Bonus shares 2023: JTL Industries shares will be on investors’ radar on Thursday as the stock will trade ex-bonus today. JTL Industries share price has jumped over 114% in the last one year period, doubling investors’ money. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The board of directors of JTL Industries had earlier declared bonus shares in 1:1 ratio and the fixed record date for issuance of bonus shares on September 7.

JTL Industries bonus shares 2023 record date today Last month, the company informed Indian stock market bourses about the bonus share record date. The company said it fixed Thursday, the 7th day of September, 2023 as the Record Date for the purpose of ascertaining the eligibility of shareholders for issuance of bonus shares in the ratio of 1:1 i.e. one new bonus equity share of ₹2 each for every one existing equity share.

The record day in the stock market is the day on which shareholders are eligible to receive dividend or bonus shares. The shareholders whose names appear in the company’s record on the record date are eligible to receive the corporate benefits such as dividend and bonus.

Meanwhile, ex-dividend date is the day on which a stock trades without the benefit of the next scheduled corporate action, such as dividend payment or bonus issue.

In case of JTL Industries shares, the record date for bonus issue is today. This means that only those shareholders will be eligible to receive bonus shares, whose names are registered in the company's books as of today's closing.

JTL Industries bonus shares 2023 JTL Industries bonus issue is fixed in the ratio of 1:1. This means that the company will issue one equity share of face value ₹2 each for every one share held by the shareholders as on record date.

On July 29, the board of directors of JTL Industries had approved bonus issue along with the June quarter earnings.

The steel pipe manufacturing company reported total income of ₹505.57 crore during the first quarter of FY24 as compared to ₹370.33 crore during the same quarter last fiscal. The small-cap company posted net profit of ₹25.37 crore in the quarter ended June 2023 against a net profit of ₹12.07 crore, YoY.