Bonus, stock split and strong earnings. Finance stock doubles in 3 years2 min read . Updated: 25 Jan 2023, 09:30 AM IST
- Small-cap finance company has given 1:1 bonus shares twice in last six years
After 1:1 bonus shares and 1:2 stock split getting effected from December 2022, the small-cap housing finance company Star Housing Finance Limited reported robust Q3FY23 results on Tuesday, which is available on the official BSE website as well. The rural housing finance company reported 545 per cent year-on-year (YoY) growth on PAT for nine month ending December 31, 2022 and is now well poised to generate meaningful ROA and ROE for shareholders as the book builds and income gets booked for the entire period from hereon. Total income comprising of Interest Income and Other Income has registered 80 per cent YoY growth for nine month ending December 31, 2022.
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more