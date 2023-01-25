After 1:1 bonus shares and 1:2 stock split getting effected from December 2022, the small-cap housing finance company Star Housing Finance Limited reported robust Q3FY23 results on Tuesday, which is available on the official BSE website as well. The rural housing finance company reported 545 per cent year-on-year (YoY) growth on PAT for nine month ending December 31, 2022 and is now well poised to generate meaningful ROA and ROE for shareholders as the book builds and income gets booked for the entire period from hereon. Total income comprising of Interest Income and Other Income has registered 80 per cent YoY growth for nine month ending December 31, 2022.

The small-cap housing finance crossed the landmark ₹100+ crore loan disbursement for the first time in a financial year and one quarter is still left in the current fiscal. While announcing the Q3 results for the financial year 2022-23, small-cap financial company claimed that Star HFL is now a ₹100 crore net-worth company. This milestone has been achieved with 3 rounds of successful capital raise over the last 12 business months. Reputed professionals from BFSI space, Capital Market space, FPI and Family Office have participated in its capital infusion journey and now are part of the ecosystem of 7000+ shareholders.

Star Housing Finance bonus, stock split history

Recently on 16th December 2022, Star Housing Finance shares traded ex-bonus for issuance of 1:1 bonus shares to its eligible shareholders. The company has effected one bonus share for each share held by its shareholders on bonus share record date. Similarly, on 16th December 2022, Star Housing Finance shares traded ex-split and effected stock subdivision in the ratio of 1:2. prior to December 2022, Star Housing Finance shares traded ex-bonus in March 2017. On 7th March 2017, Star Housing Finance shares traded ex-bonus for issuance of bonus shares in 1:1 ratio. So, the small-cap stock has given 1:1 bonus shares twice in last six years.

Star Housing Finance share price history

The small-cap housing finance stock has doubled shareholders money in post-Covid rebound. In May 2020, Star Housing Finance shares were available at around ₹25 apiece whereas it closed on Tuesday at ₹50.90 apiece on BSE, delivering to the tune of 100 per cent return to its long term positional investors.

The small-cap financial stock is available at a PE multiple of over 72.65 whereas its ROE (Return on Equity) is near 6. The financial company ended on Tuesday with a market cap of ₹385 crore and trade volume of over 5.30 lakh. Its 52-week high is ₹60.20 apiece while its 52-week low is ₹21.49 per share.