Bonus, stock split and strong earnings. Finance stock doubles in 3 years

The small-cap housing finance crossed the landmark ₹100+ crore loan disbursement for the first time in a financial year and one quarter is still left in the current fiscal. While announcing the Q3 results for the financial year 2022-23, small-cap financial company claimed that Star HFL is now a ₹100 crore net-worth company. This milestone has been achieved with 3 rounds of successful capital raise over the last 12 business months. Reputed professionals from BFSI space, Capital Market space, FPI and Family Office have participated in its capital infusion journey and now are part of the ecosystem of 7000+ shareholders.