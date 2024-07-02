Booming stocks push banks into FOMO zone
SummaryIndia's booming stock market is luring investors away from traditional bank deposits, creating a funding headache for banks. While deposit growth lags credit demand, the narrowing gap between lending and deposit rates offers a glimmer of hope for improved liquidity.
India’s surging stock markets are giving bankers sleepless nights, as the allure of equities outshines returns on deposits. Investors, enticed by higher yields, are shifting from traditional bank savings to riskier equity investments. This trend, which gained momentum after the pandemic-induced market rebound, highlights a growing preference for equities over safer bank deposits.