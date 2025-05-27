Borana Weaves IPO listing date today. Latest GMP, analysts signal positive share debut on BSE, NSE

Borana Weaves IPO Listing: Borana Weaves shares are set to get listed on the Indian stock exchanges today after the conclusion of the company’s ₹144.89-crore worth initial public offering (IPO). Borana Weaves IPO listing date is today, May 27.

Borana Weaves shares will be listed on both the stock exchanges, BSE and NSE. Borana Weaves IPO was open from May 20 to May 22.

“Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that effective from Tuesday, May 27, 2025, the equity shares of BORANA WEAVES LIMITED shall be listed and admitted to dealings on the Exchange in the list of ‘T’ Group of Securities,” a notice on BSE said.

Borana Weaves shares will be in the Trade-for-Trade segment for 10 trading days. The stock will be a part of Special Pre-open Session (SPOS) on Tuesday, May 27, 2025, the notice added. Borana Weaves shares will be available for trading from 10:00 AM on BSE and NSE.

Ahead of the Borana Weaves IPO listing today, investors watch out for the trend in the grey market premium (GMP) to gauge the listing price. Borana Weaves IPO GMP today and analysts signal a positive listing of Borana Weaves shares today.

Here’s a look at what Borana Weaves IPO GMP today ahead of listing indicates:

Borana Weaves IPO GMP Today Borana Weaves shares are witnessing a bullish momentum in the unlisted market with a strong GMP ahead of listing today. According to stock market observers, Borana Weaves IPO GMP today ranges between ₹35 to ₹43 per share. This means that in the grey market, Borana Weaves shares are trading higher by ₹43 than their issue price.

Borana Weaves Listing Price Considering Borana Weaves IPO GMP today, the estimated Borana Weaves IPO listing price would be ₹259 per share, which is at a premium of 20% to the issue price of ₹216 per share.

Analysts also expect Borana Weaves IPO listing to be at a decent premium.

“Borana Weaves has indeed seen a strong response from all categories of investors, particularly the NIIs and retail segment. Given the strong subscription numbers and a current grey market premium of ₹35, we’re looking at a potential listing around ₹251, which is about a 16% gain over the issue price of ₹216,” said Mahesh M. Ojha. AVP Research and Business Development at Hensex securities Pvt Ltd.

Borana Weaves boasts the highest EBITDA margin (21%) and industry-leading return ratios ROE of 65.69% and ROCE of 36.29% in FY24 far ahead of its peers.

Avinash Gorakshakar, Head of Research at Profitmart Securities expects Borana Weaves shares to open strongly as the company is a well established player in the yarn market and caters to a large well-established customers who patronise its quality.

Vinit Bolinjkar, Head of Research, Ventura Securities said that the Borana Weaves share price is richly valued, noting that the company raised money at 10X EV /EBIDTA on assumed FY25 earnings.

Borana Weaves IPO Details The initial public offering (IPO) of Gujarat-based unbleached synthetic grey fabric manufacturer Borana Weaves commenced for public subscription on Tuesday, May 20, and concluded on Thursday, May 22. The IPO allotment was fixed on May 23, and Borana Weaves IPO listing date is today, May 27.

The company raised ₹144.89 crore from the IPO at a fixed price band of ₹216 per share. Borana Weaves IPO was entirely a fresh issue of 67.08 lakh equity shares.

The public issue was subscribed by a staggering 148.78 times in total. The IPO was booked 200.53 times in the retail category, 87.21 times in the Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) category, and 237.42 times in the Non Institutional Investors (NII) category, NSE data showed.

Beeline Capital Advisors Pvt Ltd is the book-running lead manager of the Borana Weaves IPO, while Kfin Technologies is the IPO registrar.