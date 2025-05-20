Borana Weaves IPO subscribed 8.54 times on Day 1; Check GMP, subscription status, other details

Borana Weaves IPO: Borana Weaves Limited's initial public offering (IPO) is a book-built issue offering investors a fresh issuance of 67.08 lakh equity shares. The textile manufacturer’s initial public offering (IPO) opened for public issue on 20 May 2025 and is set to close on 22 May 2025.

Stock market investors subscribed 8.54 times to the Borana Weaves IPO, coming in at a bid of 3,15,01,122 or more than 3.15 crore shares out of the total 36,89,457 or over 36.89 lakh shares available, as of the first day.

The retail investor segment witnessed the largest subscription from the investors on the first day, coming in at 25 times booking at 1,67,70,243 equity shares, compared to the 6,70,800 shares on offer for the segment. Following the retail lead was the Non Institutional Investors (NIIs) segment, which witnessed heavy bookings of 11.55 times at 1,16,20,842 equity shares, compared to the 10,06,200 shares on offer.

The Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) subscribed 1.55 times to the Borana Weaves public issue, coming in at 31,10,037 shares bid, compared to the 20,12,457 shares on offer, according to the IPO data collected from the BSE website.

Borana Weaves IPO raised ₹65.2 crore from 11 anchor investors on 19 May 2025, ahead of the initial public offering.

Borana Weaves IPO GMP As of 20 May 2025, the grey market premium (GMP) for the Borana Weaves IPO was at ₹60 per share. With the upper price band of the issue at ₹216 apiece, the shares are expected to be listed at ₹276 per share, a premium of 27.78 per cent, according to InvestorGain data.

Grey market premium is an indicator of the investors' willingness to pay more for a public issue. The GMP jumped to its current level of ₹60 after witnessing high demand from the public markets.

Borana Weaves IPO Details The Borana Weaves IPO is worth ₹144.89 crore, which comprises a fresh issue of 67,08,000 equity shares without any offer-for-sale (OFS) component in the public issue.

The company fixed the price band for the public issue in the range of ₹205 to ₹216 per share with a lot size of 69 shares per lot.

According to an earlier Mint report, the company plans to use the money raised from the public issue to cover the expenses of establishing a new manufacturing unit to improve the production of grey fabric in Surat, Gujarat. The remaining funds will be used for additional working capital needs and general corporate requirements.

Beeline Capital Advisors is the book-running lead manager for the public issue, while KFin Technologies is the registrar for the offer.