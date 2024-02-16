Borosil Renewables stock surges 11% as India initiates anti-dumping probe on solar glass imports from China
Borosil Renewables, a solar glass manufacturer, saw its stock price rise 11% after India launched an anti-dumping investigation into specific solar glass imports from China and Vietnam.
Shares of Borosil Renewables, a solar glass manufacturer and a subsidiary of the Borosil group, witnessed a significant surge in its stock price during today's intraday trade, climbing 11% to ₹598.65 per share.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started