Borosil shares skyrocket 16% after strong Q2 results | Is it time to book profits? Target price, stop loss here

Borosil share price skyrocketed 16% in Friday's trading session after the company reported strong set of numbers for the quarter ending on 30 September, 2026, on Thursday.

Borosil shares opened at ₹255.40 apiece on NSE today, as compared to previous close of ₹238.70 on Thursday and touched an intraday high of ₹279.80 on 30 September.

Borosil Q2 results 2026 Glassware manufacturer Borosil reported a 40.5% year-on-year (YoY) growth in consolidated profit attributable to the company’s owners at ₹31.91 crore in the September quarter of FY27, compared with ₹22.71 crore in the corresponding period last year.

Revenue from operations increased 7.5% YoY to ₹369.80 crore from ₹344.13 crore in the year-ago quarter. Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose 32.7% to ₹69 crore from ₹52 crore. The EBITDA margin also improved to 18.7% from 14.19% in the September quarter of the previous financial year.

Meanwhile, total expenses grew 4.2% to ₹328.71 crore from ₹315.60 crore. Total income, including other income, stood at ₹371.55 crore during Q2 FY27, compared with ₹346.07 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

On a sequential basis, Borosil's consolidated profit attributable to owners surged 149.3% from ₹12.80 crore in Q1 FY27 to ₹31.91 crore in Q2 FY27. Revenue from operations climbed 43.6% quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) to ₹369.80 crore from ₹257.61 crore in the June quarter. Total expenses increased 35.4% to ₹328.71 crore from ₹242.80 crore during the same period.

Borosil share price performance Borosil share price has witnessed a sharp recovery in the near term, gaining 15.48% over the past week. However, the recent rally comes after a period of weakness, with the stock declining 7.17% over the past month. The short-term performance indicates improving momentum, although the monthly decline suggests that the stock is yet to establish a sustained upward trend.

Looking at its longer-term performance, Borosil shares have declined 1.54% year-to-date (YTD) and fallen 21.69% over the past year. The stock has also delivered negative returns of 29.57% over three years, while its five-year performance remains marginally negative, with a decline of 0.75%.

Borosil share price outlook From investment prespective, Gaurav Garg, Head - Research, Lemonn, recommended a WAIT for fresh investors and a cautious HOLD for existing shareholders.

“The stock’s technical indicators remain weak, and a sustained recovery will require consistent earnings growth and margin stability over the next two quarters,” Garg said.

Meanwhile, on the technical outlook, Virat Jagad, Sr. Technical Research Analyst, said that the stock demonstrates a strong bullish reversal after surging over +14.8% to ₹274.20 on an exceptionally massive volume spike of 8.55M shares.

“The price has decisively reclaimed all key daily EMAs, including the 200 EMA at ₹260.18, while RSI momentum accelerated to 58.66. A buy-on-dips strategy toward ₹260– ₹265 offers an attractive setup targeting ₹295– ₹300,” Jagad said.