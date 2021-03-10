Borrowings costs of states are inching up after a small dip seen last week, with the yields on their bonds crossing the 7% mark again.

While Tripura and Karnataka paid 7.29% for their 15-year and 18-year bonds, respectively, Jharkhand paid 7.28% for its 15-year bond and Mizoram paid 7.27% for its 12-year bond. Rajasthan paid 5.5-5.9% on its three-year and four-year bonds.

The weighted average cost of borrowing for states across tenures stood at 7.09%, 18 basis points higher than a week ago. Government bond yields have been on the rise owing to the weak demand from market participants who face an oversupply of securities following higher borrowings by state and central governments.

The domestic bond markets are also taking cues from the rise in US Treasury yields. Concerns over inflation with the rise in global commodity prices like crude oil have also been pushing up yields.

“Despite the sustained liquidity surplus in the banking system (over ₹5.6 trillion) and the RBI’s OMO (open market operations) purchases, government bond yields have been high, indicative of the low investor appetite for these securities," Care Ratings said in a note.

The 10-year state development loan yields have risen by 26 basis points since the start of February 2021 and by 57 basis points (bps) since the beginning of 2021. It nevertheless continues to be 75 bps lower than that at the start of fiscal year 2021.

So far in the current fiscal year, 28 states and two Union territories have cumulatively raised a total of ₹7.36 trillion via market borrowings, 30% more than the borrowings in the corresponding period of 2019-20. The states have cumulatively so far utilized 89% of the scheduled market borrowings as per the indicative calendar for FY21, Care Ratings said.

