Borrowings costs of states inch up as yields on bonds cross 7% mark

So far in the current fiscal year, 28 states and two Union territories have cumulatively raised a total of ₹7.36 trillion via market borrowings, 30% more than the borrowings in the corresponding period of 2019-20. The states have cumulatively so far utilized 89% of the scheduled market borrowings as per the indicative calendar for FY21, Care Ratings said.

