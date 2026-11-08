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Bosch bonus issue, stock split: 1 share to become 20 after 38% rally in one year! Check ratio, record date, returns

Bosch approved a 1:5 stock split and a 3:1 bonus issue, subject to shareholder approval. Together, the actions would turn one existing share into 20 shares with a face value of 2 each.

BOSCHLTD
Sharmila Bhadoria
Published8 Nov 2026, 09:01 PM IST
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Check details of Bosch bonus issue and stock split. (AI image for representational purpose)
Check details of Bosch bonus issue and stock split. (AI image for representational purpose)

Bosch bonus issue, stock split: Shares of Bosch Limited surged nearly 8% over the past one week as the auto ancillary company announces its second quarter results for the financial year 2026-27. Alongside the corporate earnings announcement, Bosch also declared a bonus issue and stock split.

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Shares of Bosch closed the special Diwali Muhurat trading session marginally higher on Sunday, November 8. Meanwhile, the auto ancillary stock has delivered 8.41% return in one week. Here are all the details about its upcoming corporate actions.

Bosch stock split

The company’s board of directors, last week, approved sub division of shares in the ratio of 1:5, which means that every stock (with face value of 10) will be divided into five equity shares (with a face value of 2 each). The stock split will be executed after approval from the shareholders of the company through postal ballot.

Bosch bonus issue

Apart from stock split, Bosch’s board of directors approved bonus issues in the ratio of 3:1. Which means that eligible investors will receive three bonus equity share of 2 each for every one equity share with a face value of 2 each.

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Bosch bonus issue, stock split: How 1 share will turn into 20?

Bosch shares will undergo stock split, followed by bonus issue corporate action. Which means that original shareholding of 1 share will turn into five shares (with face value of 2 each) after stock split. Then, those 5 shares will lead to issuance of 15 additional shares after bonus issue. Which will make total holding of an investor to 20 shares (with face value of 2 each).

StepCorporate actionShareholding
1Original holding1 share
21:5 stock split5 shares
33:1 bonus issue on post-split shares15 bonus shares
4Total holding20 shares

Record date

The company is yet to notify about record dates for the two corporate actions.

Bosch share price trend

Shares of Bosch closed 0.44% higher at 50,990 per share on BSE with a market capitalisation of 1,50,400.61 crore on Sunday, November 8, after Diwali Muhurat trading session. The stock has delivered 8.41% return in one week, 17.8% return in one month, 33.7% return in six months and around 38.47% return in one year.

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