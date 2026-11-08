Bosch bonus issue, stock split: 1 share to become 20 after 38% rally in one year! Check ratio, record date, returns

Bosch bonus issue, stock split: Shares of Bosch Limited surged nearly 8% over the past one week as the auto ancillary company announces its second quarter results for the financial year 2026-27. Alongside the corporate earnings announcement, Bosch also declared a bonus issue and stock split.

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Shares of Bosch closed the special Diwali Muhurat trading session marginally higher on Sunday, November 8. Meanwhile, the auto ancillary stock has delivered 8.41% return in one week. Here are all the details about its upcoming corporate actions.

Bosch stock split The company’s board of directors, last week, approved sub division of shares in the ratio of 1:5, which means that every stock (with face value of ₹10) will be divided into five equity shares (with a face value of ₹2 each). The stock split will be executed after approval from the shareholders of the company through postal ballot.

Bosch bonus issue Apart from stock split, Bosch’s board of directors approved bonus issues in the ratio of 3:1. Which means that eligible investors will receive three bonus equity share of ₹2 each for every one equity share with a face value of ₹2 each.

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Bosch bonus issue, stock split: How 1 share will turn into 20? Bosch shares will undergo stock split, followed by bonus issue corporate action. Which means that original shareholding of 1 share will turn into five shares (with face value of ₹2 each) after stock split. Then, those 5 shares will lead to issuance of 15 additional shares after bonus issue. Which will make total holding of an investor to 20 shares (with face value of ₹2 each).

Step Corporate action Shareholding 1 Original holding 1 share 2 1:5 stock split 5 shares 3 3:1 bonus issue on post-split shares 15 bonus shares 4 Total holding 20 shares

Record date The company is yet to notify about record dates for the two corporate actions.

Bosch share price trend Shares of Bosch closed 0.44% higher at ₹50,990 per share on BSE with a market capitalisation of ₹1,50,400.61 crore on Sunday, November 8, after Diwali Muhurat trading session. The stock has delivered 8.41% return in one week, 17.8% return in one month, 33.7% return in six months and around 38.47% return in one year.

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