Bosch declares whopping dividend of ₹200, posts 35% PAT growth in Q3
- With a market valuation of ₹51,528.63 Cr, Bosch Limited is a large-cap company that operates in the consumer discretionary industry.
With a market valuation of ₹51,528.63 Cr, Bosch Limited is a large-cap company that operates in the consumer discretionary industry. In India, Bosch is a top provider of technology and services in the fields of consumer goods, energy and building technology, industrial technology, and mobility solutions. Today, the business declared its Q3 earnings along with a whopping dividend of ₹200 per share for its eligible shareholders.
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×