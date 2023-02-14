Bosch declares whopping dividend of 200, posts 35% PAT growth in Q3

“A number of macroeconomic factors will make 2023 a challenging year. There are possibilities of a global recession, and India will not be immune to these impacts. Despite these uncertainties, the revenue for the current quarter is in line with the estimated quarterly forecast. With a strong performance across all quarters this fiscal year, Bosch in India will continue on a strong growth trajectory and focus on optimizing its costs to deliver continued profitable growth and cash flows in the future," said Soumitra Bhattacharya, Managing Director, Bosch Limited and President of the Bosch Group in India.

