Boston Eyes Commercial Tax Hike to Counter Office Market Dip
Boston Mayor Michelle Wu is seeking to raise commercial property tax rates to help protect homeowners from the brunt of the historic slump in office property values.
(Bloomberg) -- Boston Mayor Michelle Wu is seeking to raise commercial property tax rates to help protect homeowners from the brunt of the historic slump in office property values.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started