Stock Market Today: Bottom out stock, RateGain Travel Technologies Limited share price zoomed 6% in the intraday trades on Thursday.

RateGain Travel Technologies share price movement RateGain Travel Technologies Limited share price opened at ₹667.45 on the BSE on Thursday. The same meant opening gains of RateGain Travel Technologies share price over previous close of ₹667.05. RateGain Travel Technologies share price thereafter further gained to intraday highs of 707.80 marking gains of more than 6%

The RateGain Travel Technologies Ltd share price though had fallen sharply from 52 week high or 1 year high of ₹921.10 seen in February 2024, to 52 week lows or 1 year lows of ₹621.05 by April 2024, however has been rebounded well off late. RateGain Travel Technologies share price has gained more than 13% from 52 week lows.

RateGain Travel Technologies awards RateGain Travel Technologies in its release on the exchanges on 16 January 2025 has announced that RateGain was Recognized among Top Tech Solutions at Hotel Tech Awards for Four Straight Years

RateGain Travel Technologies a global provider of AI-powered SaaS solutions for the travel and hospitality industry, had been recognized at the prestigious 2025 Hotel Tech Awards by Hotel Tech Report.

This marks the fourth consecutive year that RateGain has been honored among the world’s top technology providers for hoteliers.

RateGain as per the relese is ranked as the second runner-up in both Channel Manager and Rate Shopping globally, while also securing a spot among the Top 10 solutions that received the most votes from hoteliers in the prestigious Hotelier’s Choice Awards. These accolades as per the company underscore RateGain’s relentless focus on AI driven innovation and its commitment to solving critical challenges in the hospitality sector.

In addition to its success at the 2025 Hotel Tech Awards, RateGain secured a spot in Deloitte Technology Fast 50 India 2024, Best B2B Travel Technology Provider by ET Travel & Tourism Awards, and a Top 10 ranking in Forbes India & DGEMS Select 200

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

