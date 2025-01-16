Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ Markets / Stock Markets/  Bottom out stock: RateGain Travel Technologies share price zooms 6%. Do you own?

Bottom out stock: RateGain Travel Technologies share price zooms 6%. Do you own?

Ujjval Jauhari

  • Stock Market Today: Bottom out stock,  RateGain Travel Technologies Limited share price zoomed 6% in the intraday trades on Thursday. The share price has rebounded more than 13% from its 1 year or 52 week lows. Do you own?

Stock Market Today: Stock M Travel tech firm Rategain Travel Technologies share price rise

Stock Market Today: Bottom out stock, RateGain Travel Technologies Limited share price zoomed 6% in the intraday trades on Thursday.

RateGain Travel Technologies share price movement

RateGain Travel Technologies Limited share price opened at 667.45 on the BSE on Thursday. The same meant opening gains of RateGain Travel Technologies share price over previous close of 667.05. RateGain Travel Technologies share price thereafter further gained to intraday highs of 707.80 marking gains of more than 6%

The RateGain Travel Technologies Ltd share price though had fallen sharply from 52 week high or 1 year high of 921.10 seen in February 2024, to 52 week lows or 1 year lows of 621.05 by April 2024, however has been rebounded well off late. RateGain Travel Technologies share price has gained more than 13% from 52 week lows.

RateGain Travel Technologies awards

RateGain Travel Technologies in its release on the exchanges on 16 January 2025 has announced that RateGain was Recognized among Top Tech Solutions at Hotel Tech Awards for Four Straight Years

RateGain Travel Technologies a global provider of AI-powered SaaS solutions for the travel and hospitality industry, had been recognized at the prestigious 2025 Hotel Tech Awards by Hotel Tech Report.

This marks the fourth consecutive year that RateGain has been honored among the world’s top technology providers for hoteliers.

RateGain as per the relese is ranked as the second runner-up in both Channel Manager and Rate Shopping globally, while also securing a spot among the Top 10 solutions that received the most votes from hoteliers in the prestigious Hotelier’s Choice Awards. These accolades as per the company underscore RateGain’s relentless focus on AI driven innovation and its commitment to solving critical challenges in the hospitality sector.

In addition to its success at the 2025 Hotel Tech Awards, RateGain secured a spot in Deloitte Technology Fast 50 India 2024, Best B2B Travel Technology Provider by ET Travel & Tourism Awards, and a Top 10 ranking in Forbes India & DGEMS Select 200

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

from

The Do you own?

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Ujjval Jauhari

Ujjval Jauhari is a deputy editor at Mint, with over a decade of experience in newspapers and digital news platforms. He is skilled in storytelling, reporting, analysing and writing about stocks, investment ideas, markets, corporates and more. He is based in New Delhi.
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.