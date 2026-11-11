Bought Indo Thai Securities shares in 2026? Stock crashes 90% after two years of multibagger gains; what went wrong?

Indo Thai Securities shares have plunged nearly 90% in 2026 to a more-than-two-year low of 31.70, erasing much of their previous gains. The sell-off followed sharply weaker results: the company reported a Q2 FY27 net loss of 35.58 crore as revenue fell 68.1% year on year.

INDOTHAI
A Ksheerasagar
Published11 Nov 2026, 11:12 PM IST
Prefer LMPrefer Liveminton Google
Bought Indo Thai Securities shares in 2026? Stock crashes 90% after two years of multibagger gains; what went wrong?
Bought Indo Thai Securities shares in 2026? Stock crashes 90% after two years of multibagger gains; what went wrong?(AI generated image)

Brokerage firm Indo Thai Securities, which once rewarded shareholders with handsome returns, is now struggling to regain momentum as its shares remain caught in a downward spiral in 2026, leaving investors who entered the stock earlier this year facing significant losses.

After delivering multibagger returns for two consecutive years, the stock has plunged nearly 90% in 2026, falling to 31.70, its lowest level in more than two years. The steep sell-off has also dragged the company's market capitalisation down to around 420 crore.

For shareholders who were attracted by the stock's extraordinary past performance, those who entered in 2026 have been left with substantial losses.

According to Trendlyne shareholding data, retail and other public shareholders collectively held a 45% stake in the company at the end of the September quarter, up from 39.5% in the corresponding period last year.

Promoters continued to remain the largest shareholders, with a 54.8% stake in the company. Despite erasing much of its 2025 gains, the stock's five-year returns remain relatively strong at 188%. It finished the last annual year with a 132%, building on a massive 455% in 2024.

Also Read | Defence stock Apollo Micro Systems shares surge 10% - Can it rise further?
Also Read | Small-cap stock surges 485% in a year, but retail investors keep trimming

What went wrong with Indo Thai Securities shares?

The crash in the stock followed the company's failure to impress the Street with its financial performance, while the sharp rally in previous years may have also left the stock vulnerable to profit booking.

The company reported a consolidated net loss of 35.58 crore in the second quarter of FY27, compared with a net profit of 14.61 crore in the year-ago period.

Revenue from operations declined 68.1% year-on-year to 7.54 crore from 23.62 crore. The company's EBITDA also turned negative at 42.51 crore, against a positive EBITDA of 20.17 crore in Q2 FY26.

For the first half of FY27, Indo Thai Securities reported a net loss of 24.47 crore, compared with a net profit of 22.86 crore in H1 FY26. Revenue from operations declined 62.1% year-on-year to 14.27 crore from 37.64 crore. EBITDA stood at a loss of 26.54 crore, against a positive EBITDA of 30.49 crore in the year-ago period.

Also Read | This multibagger small-cap stock turns ₹1 lakh into 6.5 lakh in just 10 months
Also Read | Motilal Oswal sees 37% upside in Himadri Speciality Chemical

Disclaimer: We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author

A Ksheerasagar

Ksheera Sagar has been working as a Market Research Analyst at LiveMint for the past four years, covering stocks, commodities, and broader financial markets. In this role, he closely tracks daily market movements, corporate earnings, sector trends, and macroeconomic developments. <br><br> He has over a decade of experience in the financial services industry and has previously worked with multiple organisations, including global investment bank J.P. Morgan, bringing strong research experience into the newsroom. <br><br> During his career, he has gained extensive exposure to equity research, market analysis, and financial data interpretation, strengthening his expertise across asset classes and market cycles. <br><br> He is known for his data-driven analysis and crisp, listicle-style market stories that break down complex financial developments across key markets for a wide audience. His strong research skills enable him to write detailed and insightful stories on stocks and sectors, focusing on the underlying factors driving market movements. <br><br> His work combines quantitative insights with clear storytelling, presenting financial developments in a clear and structured manner. Moreover, he enjoys writing multibagger and listicle-style copies. Outside of work, Ksheera enjoys playing the piano and exploring new places. He has a keen interest in travel, music, and continuously learning about global markets and economic trends.

Stock MarketIndo Thai SecuritiesTop Losers
Get Latest real-time updates

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events, JIO IPO Listing Today LIVE and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

HomeMarketsStock MarketsBought Indo Thai Securities shares in 2026? Stock crashes 90% after two years of multibagger gains; what went wrong?
More

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.