Boy, this is over…' Economist Harry Dent predicts 98% crash in Nvidia, 92% drop in Nasdaq. Here's why
Economist and financial author Harry Dent has issued a dire warning, predicting an imminent market collapse that will dwarf the Great Recession. Dent declared, ‘This is the crash of a lifetime,' cautioning that the prolonged 'everything' bubble is on the brink of bursting.
Economist and financial author Harry Dent has cautioned of an impending market crash, which he predicts will surpass the severity of the Great Recession. In a recent interview with Fox News Digital, the 71-year-old highlighted that the current market stability is deceptive, as stocks ended May with gains. Dent emphasized that the "everything" bubble has yet to burst and when it does, it will be the "crash of a lifetime."
