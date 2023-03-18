BPCL allots non-convertible debentures worth ₹936 cr, offers 7.58% interest rate1 min read . Updated: 18 Mar 2023, 03:18 PM IST
- As per the regulatory filing, BPCL allotted 93,561 unsecured, listed, rated, non-cumulative, redeemable, non-convertible, taxable, debentures (NCDs) for a face value of ₹1 lakh each at par aggregating to a total size of ₹935.61 crore.
Government-owned BPCL on Saturday said it has allotted non-convertible debentures (NCDs) worth ₹935.61 crore on a private placement to identified investors. The interest rate for these debentures is 7.58% which is payable annually.
