BPCL announces dividend after strong Q3 earnings. Should you buy, hold or sell?

Speaking on whether one should buy BPCL shares after dividend announcement and strong Q3 numbers; Saurabh Jain, Vice President — Research at SMC Global Securities said, "The strong Q3 earnings of BPCL is because of the soaring crude oil prices in the month of November and December 2021. Company's gross refining margins are still down as fuel demand for ATF from the aviation sector has remained tepid in Q3FY22. This demand is expected to pick up after fast approaching normalcy in the aviation sector. That's why BPCL has increased its ATF price, which will help the company get more traction in upcoming Q4FY22 quarter."

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}