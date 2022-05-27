BPCL board recommends dividend despite missing street estimates

BPCL board informed Indian exchanges about the recommendation of final dividend citing, "The Board of Directors has recommended a final dividend of Rs. 6/- per equity share for the financial year ended 31st March 2022 subject to the approval of the shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting(AGM). The final dividend would be paid within 30 days from the date of its declaration at the AGM. The final dividend is in addition to the first interim dividend of Rs. 5/- per equity share of ₹10 each and second interim dividend of ₹5/- per equity share of ₹10 each paid for the financial year 2021-22 by the Company."

