BPCL, Coforge to JK Tyre: 5 key stocks to trade ex dividend today on 31 July 2025

Dividend Stocks 2025: BPCL, Coforge, JK Tyre, V-Guard Industries, and Balkrishna Industries are 5 key stocks to trade ex dividend today, 31 July 2025
These companies, along with many others, have designated July 31, 2025, as the record date for identifying and approving a list of eligible shareholders for dividends.
To be included in the list of eligible shareholders for dividends under the T+1 settlement method, investors must buy stock in these companies at least one day before the record date.
BALKRISIND -At its meeting on July 26, 2025, the Board of Directors declared the first interim dividend of Rs. 4/- per equity share (200%) on equity shares of face value Rs. 2/- for fiscal year 2025-26.
BPCL - BPCL had recommended a final dividend of Rs.5/- per equity share for fiscal year 2024-25. The final dividend is subject to shareholder approval at the anticipated August 2025 Annual General Meeting (AGM).
V-Guard Industries Ltd—VGUARD's board had recommended a final dividend of ₹ 1.50 (150%) per equity share of ₹ 1/- each for the Financial Year 2024-25.
JK Tyre & Industries Ltd (JKTYRE) had recommended a dividend of Rs. 3.00 per share.
COFORGE had recommended an interim dividend of ₹4.00 per share having face value of s 2/- each fully aid-up for the Financial Year 2025-26
CARBORUNIV for a final Dividend of Rs. - 2.50
GODREJAGRO for a final dividend of Rs. - 11.00
GRANULES for a final Dividend - Rs. - 1.50
GPTINFRA for a final Dividend of Rs. - 1.00
ITDCEM for a final dividend of ₹- 2.00
CHEMBOND for a Dividend of Rs. - 1.75
CHEVIOT for a final dividend of Rs. - 5.00
DIAMONDYD for a dividend of Rs. - 0.50
IGARASHI for a final Dividend of Rs. - 2.50
KIRLOSENG for a Final Dividend of ₹- 4.00
