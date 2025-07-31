BPCL, Coforge to JK Tyre: 5 key stocks to trade ex dividend today on 31 July 2025

Dividend Stocks 2025: BPCL, Coforge, JK Tyre, V-Guard Industries, and Balkrishna Industries are 5 key stocks to trade ex dividend today, 31 July 2025

Advertisement

These companies, along with many others, have designated July 31, 2025, as the record date for identifying and approving a list of eligible shareholders for dividends.

To be included in the list of eligible shareholders for dividends under the T+1 settlement method, investors must buy stock in these companies at least one day before the record date.

Dividend payout and other details BALKRISIND -At its meeting on July 26, 2025, the Board of Directors declared the first interim dividend of Rs. 4/- per equity share (200%) on equity shares of face value Rs. 2/- for fiscal year 2025-26.

BPCL - BPCL had recommended a final dividend of Rs.5/- per equity share for fiscal year 2024-25. The final dividend is subject to shareholder approval at the anticipated August 2025 Annual General Meeting (AGM).

Advertisement

V-Guard Industries Ltd—VGUARD's board had recommended a final dividend of ₹ 1.50 (150%) per equity share of ₹ 1/- each for the Financial Year 2024-25.

JK Tyre & Industries Ltd (JKTYRE) had recommended a dividend of Rs. 3.00 per share.

COFORGE had recommended an interim dividend of ₹4.00 per share having face value of s 2/- each fully aid-up for the Financial Year 2025-26

Other companies that will trade ex dividend are CARBORUNIV for a final Dividend of Rs. - 2.50

GODREJAGRO for a final dividend of Rs. - 11.00

GRANULES for a final Dividend - Rs. - 1.50

Advertisement

GPTINFRA for a final Dividend of Rs. - 1.00

ITDCEM for a final dividend of ₹- 2.00

CHEMBOND for a Dividend of Rs. - 1.75

CHEVIOT for a final dividend of Rs. - 5.00

DIAMONDYD for a dividend of Rs. - 0.50

IGARASHI for a final Dividend of Rs. - 2.50

KIRLOSENG for a Final Dividend of ₹- 4.00