BPCL dividend 2025: Oil PSU declares ₹5 per share interim dividend, sets record date this month

BPCL dividend 2025: Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL) on Wednesday, announced an interim dividend of ₹5 per equity share.

“The board of directors at its meeting held on 22 January 2025 has declared an interim dividend of ₹5 per equity share of face value ₹10 each i.e.50% for the financial year 2024-25,” the company said in an exchange filing.

The interim dividend was declared after market hours, alongside the company's Q3FY25 earnings.

BPCL dividend 2025 record date announcement According to the company's exchange filing, the board of directors has set Wednesday, January 29, 2025, as the record date for determining whether shareholders are eligible to receive the aforementioned interim dividend. Please take note that on or before February 20, 2025, the aforementioned dividend will only be paid electronically.

BPCL dividend history Since June 18, 2001, BPCL has announced 41 dividends, according to Trendlyne data. BPCL announced an equity dividend of ₹10.50 per share throughout the previous 12 months.

BPCL Q3 Results State-owned BPCL reported a net profit increase of 94% quarter-over-quarter for the October-December period, climbing to ₹4,649 crore from ₹2,397 crore. In the December quarter, revenue experienced a 10% rise quarter-over-quarter, reaching ₹1.13 lakh crore compared to ₹1.03 lakh crore in the September quarter. Earnings Before Interest, Tax, Depreciation and Amortisation (EBITDA) surged by 67% to ₹7,581 crore, up from ₹4,546 crore.

The management's perspective on refining and marketing margins, recovery in throughput, and the effects of crude pricing will be essential for future performance.

Throughput is expected to drop by 10–14% both year-on-year and quarter-on-quarter because of temporary refinery closures, making recovery timelines vital. Solid marketing margins are projected, and understanding their sustainability during fluctuations in crude prices will be important.

