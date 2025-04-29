BPCL Dividend: State-run OMC declares final dividend of ₹5 per share for FY25; Record date to be fixed on THIS day

The state owned oil marketing company (OMC) declared a final dividend of ₹5 per share for the face value of ₹10 each for the fiscal. The dividend will be paid 30 days within the date of the declaration of the OMC's annual general meeting. The record date for the dividend will be announced separately.

“The Board of Directors has recommended a final dividend of Rs. 5 per equity share of face value of Rs.10 each, subject to the approval of the shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting (AGM). The final dividend would be paid within 30 days from the date of its declaration at the AGM. The Record Date for the final dividend will be intimated separately,” said BPCL in a regulatory filing to the stock exchanges.